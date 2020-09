Help Brian Marshall: “Roots, Rock, Recovery” at Club Copacabana, 3rd Oct. 2020

Brian Marshall, half of Kite and award-winning Shoestring Studios lost the use of the right side of his body after an unexpected Haemorrhagic Stroke. He now has to learn to speak, write and walk all over again. A phenomenal guitarist, this is a horrific tragedy but it can be made easier if we all pitch in, visit this Go Fund Me link…