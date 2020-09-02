Hello Naturalle at Price Smart for Grand Finale in Green Hill, this Wed 2nd Sept!
by Bajan Reporter / September 2nd, 2020
Hello Naturalle have their skin care arsenal just waiting for you at Price Smart on Green Hill! Treat your Eczema, control body odour with natural #deodorants and invigorate your skin with herbal soaps local ingredients based off of Barbadian flora by a trained and certified Microbiologist, make sure and tell Cherry Anne how Ian sent you! The investment is worth it, since you are PRICELESS!