Has the time come for Facebook to make an appointment with Dr Kevorkian?

WhatsApp was designed by a so called Facebook failure, yet Facebook ended up buying the global text service and enriching that creator.

So before I return let me note I joined FB in 2006 but didn’t get Reported until 2011 by a religious prude for a naughty Santa.

But not until this year have I been in “Gaol” for so many petty reasons, most of which? Over female mammaries, maybe Zuckerberg doesn’t like being reminded his Asiatic spouse has next to none? What penalties does same Z impose on himself in allowing 500,000 users eMails and PW’s to be illegally distributed? By saying so will I be restricted again? Dunno, don’t care…

#Marvel #DC Image; Mcdonald’s Wendy’s & #BK; Pepsi 7up, #Coke Sprite, Root Beer Mountain Dew; rivals and separate. #Facebook #WhatsApp Instagram – en’t that a #monopoly? #Caribbean unite and let’s put #Zuckerberg in his place! He let’s politicians lie and can’t even keep PW’s safe!

In January I was restricted for reposting an Amazon video of a promo for Picard the Star Trek sequel, In March I got a Spam warning for posting to my OWN group and Page?

I was also jailed for a WhatsApp joke involving nudity at a subtle level plus accused of Hate Speech when questioning an Administration?

Now do you understand why I am urging for an alternative to Facebook? How can a WhatsApp image be a conviction in the Parent organisation? Zuckerberg is not even guaranteeing for either side of USA’s elections to remain truthful yet he can impose draconian and puritanical sanctions for a Caribbean island?

KMRH Z-boy, put that in ya pipe and smoke it! This online forum was originally developed for Harvard students and college pupils have some of the raanchiest sets of humor around, if Zuckerberg was the butt of those jokes, that’s his problem, perhaps the time has come to put this method of communications under Euthanasia like the old forums like Zanz and Tell It Like Is/Barbados Forum?