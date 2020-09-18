“Hands to Share, Hearts to Care” ZOOMATHON

Cancer Support Services will be hosting an online fundraiser under the theme “Hands to Share, Hearts to Care ZOOMATHON” on Sunday September 20, 2020 at 4:00pm due to the climate we are in and Cancer Support Services is in dire need of funds in order to continue our mandate.

Please see the below information which you can share with your family, friends and colleagues.

Time: Sep 20, 2020 04:00 PM America/Barbados

CLICK HERE to join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 912 1066 5525

Passcode: H2SH2C