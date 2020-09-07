Grants Gap Teenager resumed Custody after Daring Bridgetown Escape

The man who was the subject of a wanted persons bulletin issued on the 18th of August 2020 where he while being on the compound of the Supreme Court, White Park Road, St. Michael on Friday, July 31, 2020 and being an inmate of Her Majesty’s Prisons did escape lawful custody, has been captured and is in custody.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance relative to this matter and we look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve protect and reassure.