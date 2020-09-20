Former Frere Pilgrim resident is now most recent Road Traffic Fatality

Police responded to the scene of a road traffic fatality which happened around 12:03 am on Sunday 20th September 2020 along Cox road, Christ Church.

SUMMARY

Two vehicles were travelling in opposing directions along the said road when for some reason still under investigation they both became involved in a collision. Both drivers lost control of their respective vehicles.

The driver of vehicle XH 789 crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead on the spot. The other vehicle MV 52 was extensively damaged, its driver reported no injuries at the time.

The identity of the deceased was confirmed as 53 year old RICHARD GRIFFITH of #27 Frere Pilgrim South, Christ Church.