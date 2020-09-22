Five Leading Women to Tackle Psycho-Social Challenges of COVID-19

Employees in the financial services sector can weigh in on how they are coping with and managing the stresses and challenges that COVID 19 has presented.

They can join the conversation on what is needed to ensure that they, their colleagues and their customers can respond to the disruption to their lives and livelihoods when the Human Resource Management Association of Barbados (HRMAB)and the Central Bank of Barbados host its third instalment of the Domestic Financial Institutions Conference for 2020. This online event takes place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Registration is free and open to the public.

An all-female panel will guide the discussion on “The Psychosocial Impact of COVID-19.”

Presenters are Brittany Brathwaite, President, HRMAB; Dr. Lynda Williams, President, Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners; Dr. Adanna Grandison, Physician, Cornerstone Med Concierge Clinic; Professor Dr. Donna-Maria Maynard, Lecturer, University of the West Indies Cave Hill; and moderating the discussion will be HR Administrator, Central Bank of Barbados, Kimberley McDonald.

“We want to reflect on how people are managing their emotions, and looking after themselves in this pandemic. We want to chat about how we can better cope, and help each other to thrive under the trying circumstances, while reinforcing that we must help each other navigate this new norm,” Brittany Brathwaite, President of HRMAB commented.

“HRMAB is delighted to partner with the Central Bank of Barbados to host this forum that focuses on people’s well-being. While we are targeting workers in the financial services sector to log on, whether they are working from at home, or have returned to office, this session will be beneficial also to individuals looking to restart their careers, so we invite them to join us,” Brathwaite explained.

Research reveals that unlike the crisis of 2008, which was largely financial, this ongoing crisis has largely impacted the health and well-being of individuals and families (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, 2020).

“For some, the imposed restrictions on movement and social interactions has been manageable though challenging. Conversely, there are many who feel lost.”

Event Moderator, Kimberley McDonald shared these views as she commented on why a conversation of this nature was important at this time.

She also highlighted that this two (2)-hour long discussion was the perfect opportunity to hear first-hand on how persons were either coping with job loss or managing increased responsibilities since working remotely.

“I encourage as many of you and your colleagues to log on for this all-important conversation,” stated McDonald.

The 2020 DFIC virtual series began in July with a focus on mitigating the effects of climate change on the financial services sector, while last month’s session placed the spotlight on AML/CFT matters.

Registration closes on Wednesday 23rd September 2020.