Ensure Banking Details in TAMIS Are Up-to-Date

The Barbados Revenue Authority is advising taxpayers to ensure their banking information is accurate and up-to-date in TAMIS.

Up-to-date information aids in the quicker disbursement of tax refunds to the public via the electronic transfer of funds to their chosen bank or credit union accounts.

Persons should therefore log into their TAMIS accounts and select the Update Details tab to enter or edit these details as necessary.