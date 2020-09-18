#EMERA launches chance to win $20,000 Installation – Solar Fuh We

Emera Caribbean Renewables Ltd (ECRL) is inviting local non-government organizations (NGOs) to tell them why they need an energy efficient photovoltaic system.

“Solar Fuh We“, ECRL’s 2020 promotion is inviting NGOs registered in Barbados, to share how a free PV system would be of value to them and the work they do. The submissions should clearly explain the focus of their work and a how a free, fully installed photovoltaic system of up to 5 kWp, a year of operation and complimentary maintenance would be of benefit to them. The system is valued at over 20k. Submissions will be considered by a team of judges with the most applicable ones placed on Facebook for ECRL followers to vote on the best NGO’s proposal.

He added, “With Barbados’s National Energy Policy (BNEP) focusing on achieving 100% renewable energy and a carbon neutral island- state transformational goals by 2030, activities such as this promote awareness for the use of smaller yet powerful energy solutions.” He said that the team looked forward to seeing the creativity and goals of local NGO’s.

Mr. Beneby also spoke to the synergies the competition has with ECRL. He explained, “ECRL works in partnership with customers from the project development phase through construction and operation to ensure that our solutions are custom-engineered to meet the unique needs of each customer and working with the winning NGO will be another example of this.”

The promotion will run from September 21st, 2020 until October 21st, 2020. The five finalists will be chosen on October 23rd and their entries placed on Emera Caribbean Renewables Facebook page and their website. The public has one week (October 30th) to vote on the entries and the finalist will be chosen on October 31st the end of Energy month. The installation will by year end. Entries should be more than 100 words.