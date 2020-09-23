Electrical Work Scheduled for BWA’s Warleigh Facility

by Bajan Reporter / September 23rd, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise residents of some St. James and St. Peter districts that its station at Warleigh will be taken offline on Thursday 24th September between 9:00 and 11:30 am to facilitate work being conducted by the Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd. (BLPC).

Customers in the following districts may experience low pressure or water outages while the electrical work is underway at this facility.

Rock Hall, Mangrove Terrace, Black Bess, Four Hills, Indian Ground, Sedge Pond, Benn Hill, Diamond Corner, Pleasant Hall, Mount Stepney, Boscobelle, Gays Village, Castle Tenantry, The Baltic, Orange Hill, Baywoods, St. Silas Heights, Water Hall Terrace and surrounding districts.

Once the work is completed, the system may take some time to fully recover.

Residents are therefore advised to store an adequate supply of water to assist during this time. Water tankers will also service customers in the affected districts as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes to its valued customers for the inconvenience this necessary work on September 24th may cause.

