CRIMINAL CHARGES, RE: MURDER & ARSON BY ST ANDREW TRIO

Detectives in the Northern Division have arrested and charged the following persons for the offence of Murder of David Thompson and Arson of a motor car belonging to Rasheda Cadogan.

Shaquille Jesse Romeo Goodridge 25 years of Belleplaine St. Andrew. Andre Ricardo Watson 28 years of Lakes Village St. Andrew. Shaulon Rashidi Collymore 23 years of Lakes Village St. Andrew

The three accused appeared at the District ‘A’ Traffic court on Saturday, September 5th 2020 before Magistrate Alison Burke where they were not required to plead to the offences. They were all remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds, St. Philip. They are all scheduled to reappear at the District ‘C’ Magistrates Court on Friday, October 2nd 2020.