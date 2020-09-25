COURTESY GARAGE TO LAUNCH AN ELECTRICAL SUV BY DECEMBER

Courtesy Garage Ltd, Barbados’ oldest car dealership (they celebrate our 100th birthday in 2022), with branches in Jamaica, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is moving apace to become the recognized Caribbean market leader in the transition to electric vehicles. They’re hoping to achieve this objective before 2030, the date set by Barbados to become fossil-free.

At Courtesy, they’ve been monitoring trends in the global EV market very carefully.

Years of meticulous research and detailed planning have also brought them to the wider Caribbean where, as is the case in Barbados, they also represent the global Brands of Nissan, Hyundai, FIAT and ZNA vehicles.

Several factors make our region ideal for electrification of transport. Barbados, for example, is dependent on fuel oil and diesel to generate some 96% of its electricity and 90% of that fuel needs to be imported. Renewable energy resources are abundant, meaning the environmental benefits of EVs could be maximized if this clean energy potential were fully exploited.

Barbados, like many of its neighbouring territories, is small, thus mitigating range anxiety and requiring less extensive, but highly efficient and more cost-effective charging networks including charging in the comfort of one’s home.

Barbados is thus well poised to become the first country in the region to convert most of its vehicles to electric. Indeed, full electrification would bring significant benefits to the people of Barbados due to efficiencies in transportation and logistics.

Media took tours in a fully-equipped NISSAN LEAF 2 and Courtesy also announced come December, they wil be taking delivery of the Hyundai KONA Electric, a compelling and affordable electric vehicle with a zippy performance of up to 449 km of all-electric driving range.

The electric car is the future. Barbados stands to gain all round. Courtesy recognizes its responsibility in helping government to support its energy policy