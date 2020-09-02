Cops in Barbados looking to solve the shooting incident at Haynesville this weekend

Police are holding investigations over the shooting incident that happened about 12:10 pm on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Haynesville, St. James.

Circumstances

Sometime around 12:10pm on Saturday August 29, 2020 a group of young men were reportedly involved in a dispute with persons known to them which resulted in gunshots being fired.

(1) Romario Payne, 23 years. (2) Torrell Worrell, 18 years. (3) Tyrell Rogers, 21 years received gunshot injuries about their body. Romario Payne and Tyrell Rogers were taken to Dante’s Inferno the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance while Torrell Worrell was taken to Sandy Crest Medical Centre by private transportation and later made to suffer more taken to (QEH) by ambulance.

The three victims are listed as in serious condition.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.