CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF VISITING HOURS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL

Due to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus, the public is reminded that visiting hours at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital continue to be suspended with exceptions being permitted for the following categories of patients:

1. Patients receiving palliative care and end-of-life care.

2. Pregnant patients who are in active labour.

3. Very ill patients who will be identified by the Department of Nursing Services.

4. Paediatric patients, as a parent or guardian will be allowed to stay with these patients around the clock.

5. Patients staying on Ward C4.

These deliveries will be facilitated between 12:00 pm and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Board of Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued cooperation.