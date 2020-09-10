Central Bank of Barbados Announces 2 New Board Members

The Central Bank of Barbados today announced the appointment of two new Board members.

“It’s an honour to welcome Brathwaite and Dr. Naitrim, who add diversity to our Board,” Governor Cleviston Haynes commented. “Their collective experience will benefit the Board at this juncture,” he elaborated.

Dr. Naitrim, who earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Glasgow, UK, lectures in microeconomics and mathematics for economics at both the undergraduate and graduate levels at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

His research in international finance, tourism and macroeconomic policy has been published in international journals.

Brathwaite has a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience in corporate, commercial and international business law, corporate governance, and regulation gained in over 30 years’ of establishing and advising about all types of business transactions and structures, ranging from Offshore Banks and International Business Companies to Public Offerings and charitable organizations. Brathwaite has also been involved in the oversight and regulation of Barbados’ non-bank financial sector.

Governor Haynes also welcomed back Professor Justin Robinson, Head of the Department of Management Studies, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, who was reappointed for another two years.

He thanked Professor Nlandu Mamingi whose term expired.

The other Board members are accountant Joseph Ward, Ian Carrington, Director of Finance and Economic Affairs and former central banker, Trevor Campbell. The Governor remains the Chairman of the Board.