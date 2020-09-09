CARICOM Scty. Gen. congratulates Jamaica’s Prime Minister on Election victory

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party on their victory in the General Elections of 3 September 2020, and has given the assurance of CARICOM’s full support..

“The people of Jamaica must be commended for the successful conduct of the Elections, despite the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Secretary-General said in his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Holness.

Figures released by the Electoral Office of Jamaica show the Jamaica Labour Party of Prime Minister Holness winning 48 of the 63 seats at stake, with the other 15 going to the People’s National Party (PNP).

“Prime Minister, the margin of your resounding success is a clear indication that Jamaicans are satisfied with your leadership over the past term, and the prospects for their future based on the policies and programmes that your administration has been advancing,” the Secretary-General said.

“As you begin this new term of office, you can be assured that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and its Secretariat offer full support, as your government continues its efforts to further the development of Jamaica to the benefit of its citizens and the wider Community.

“I look forward to welcoming you once again as a member of the Conference of Heads of Government as you continue your service to Jamaica and the Region,” the Secretary-General said.