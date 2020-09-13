Caribbean People to Talk About Just How We Rebuild Regional Economies Post COVID

Four international economists will help us to reimagine our post-COVID-19 Caribbean economies and societies.

The Central Bank of Barbados has assembled four economists with different specialties in policy, the environment, global finance, and education to address the topic “Adjusting to the Post -COVID-19 Economy” on Tuesday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. in Jamaica).

Dr. Peter Blair, Assistant Professor Harvard University; Dr. Dillon Alleyne, Deputy Director of Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean; Dr. Wendell Samuel, Deputy Division Chief, International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department and Prof. Dr. Eric Strobl, Professor in Environmental and Climate Economics, University of Bern (Switzerland) will join moderator Julian Rogers and social media host Dr. Ankie Ankie-Scott Joseph for the discussion.



“COVID-19 has been a catalyst. We need new thinking, new partnerships, new industries, and new policies. Moreover, we must not allow our small size to limit how we rebuild our economies.” Institutions, government, civil society, the private sector, and you, the people, must help reconstruct our economies. Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Cleviston Haynes, commented as he announced the fourth Caribbean Economic Forum.

“I stress that this is a platform for all people in the region to help contribute to the dialogue and debate, and share ideas as to how we can navigate these very uncertain and precarious times. During this pandemic, we have all demonstrated a willingness to change behaviours. All that remains is for us to act collectively,” the Governor elaborated.

The Bank will stream and broadcast live the 90-minute conversation across the region. We invite viewers to email and WhatsApp their questions and to get involved in the on-line discussion.

The Caribbean Economic Forum is one of the Bank’s thought leadership programmes.