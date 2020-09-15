BWA Experiencing Problems at its Lodge Hill and Warleigh Stations

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise that today, Tuesday, September 15th it is still experiencing technical problems at its Waterford and Hayman’s Pumping Stations which has resulted in both stations going offline. Crews continue to work to solve the issues, however customers and businesses serviced by the Lodge Hill and Warleigh Stations will still be affected by low pressure or outages.

In St. Michael: Lodge Hill, Hinds Hill, Clermont, Warrens Heights, Warrens Terrace, Warrens Park, Warrens and surrounding areas.

In St. James: Husbands, Clearview Heights, Meadowvale Heights, Crystals Heights, Hoyte’s Village, Prior Park, Holders Hill, Bakers, Upper Bakers, Rock Dundo, Sion Hill Westmoreland, Lancaster, Apes Hill Development, Buccaneers Terrace, Baywoods, St. Silas Development, Waterhall Terrace, Orange Hill, Endeavour #1 & #2 and surrounding areas.

In St. Thomas: Bagatelle Park, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle, Bagatelle Terrace, Arthur Seat, Welches Heights, Kew Land, Redman’s Village, Mose Bottom, Hillaby, Welchman Hall,White Hill, Gregg Farm and surrounding areas.

In St. Peter: The Rock, Mile & a Quarter, Mount Brevitor, Maynards, Rose Hill and surrounding areas.

In St. Lucy: Alleynedale Village, Benthams, Pickering and surrounding areas.

The Barbados Water Authority sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience these outages may cause its valued customers.