BWA doing Emergency repairs tomorrow on a 16-inch burst in Jamestown Park

by Bajan Reporter / September 13th, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise residents and businesses in St James, that on Monday, 14th September, it will be conducting emergency repairs to a 16-inch burst in Jamestown Park, St James.

As a result customers in the following areas may experience low water pressure or outages:-

ST JAMES

Porters, Mount Standfast, Carlton, Lower Carlton, Jamestown Park, Sandy Lane, Holetown, Royal Westmoreland, Trents, Trents Tenantry, Lancaster, Lancaster Development, Redman’s Village, Bagatelle, Plumtree Road, Plum Tree Hill, Apes Hill and the surrounding areas.

ST PETER

Mullins, Retreat, Gibbs and the surrounding areas.

ST JOSEPH

Parks Road and the surrounding areas.

Residents in these areas are asked to store an adequate supply of water during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption on Monday, 14th September may cause.

