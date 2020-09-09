Bullets flew in Gall Hill, Christ Church and Police want to know why

September 9th, 2020

Police are busy solving what led to a shooting incident at Gall Hill, Christ Church, it was reported about 8:05 pm on Monday, September 07, 2020.

Circumstances

On the time and date aforementioned, Police verified a tip off about gunshots being heard in the vicinity of a Bar located at Gall Hill, Christ Church. On arrival police learnt that Jamal Ramsay 31 years was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor car with a gunshot injury.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2600, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
Comments

