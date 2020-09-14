Breonna Taylor Case Finally Headed To A Grand Jury #BLM #blacklivesmatter

Six months after the night her life was taken, the Kentucky attorney general is preparing to present evidence following Breonna Taylor‘s killing to a grand jury.

“When the investigation concludes and a decision has been made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” Cameron said in a statement. “The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep the night of March 13 when Louisville Metro Police barged into her home with a no-knock warrant in relation to a drug investigation. The noise woke Taylor, who thought someone was trying to break-in. Walker, who is a registered gun owner, fired a shot toward their bedroom door. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here