Breonna Taylor Case Finally Headed To A Grand Jury #BLM #blacklivesmatter

by Bajan Reporter / September 14th, 2020

Six months after the night her life was taken, the Kentucky attorney general is preparing to present evidence following Breonna Taylor‘s killing to a grand jury.

Two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News that Attorney General Daniel Cameron will present the case before a Louisville grand jury next week at an undisclosed location. Once the grand jury decides if the case will go forward, Cameron will make a public announcement to share his office's investigative findings and the grand jury's decision on possible indictments for the three officers who fired their weapons that night.

“When the investigation concludes and a decision has been made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” Cameron said in a statement. “The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep the night of March 13 when Louisville Metro Police barged into her home with a no-knock warrant in relation to a drug investigation. The noise woke Taylor, who thought someone was trying to break-in. Walker, who is a registered gun owner, fired a shot toward their bedroom door. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here

