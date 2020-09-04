Barbados Water Authority warns the Distribution of Water Bills Delayed

The Barbados Water Authority is alerting their customer base, due to a technical problem, the processing of water bills for part of August has been delayed.

Persons with bill queries can call our Customer Service department at 434-4292 or email customercare@bwa.gov.bb for assistance and to register for our e-billing.

Customers following a payment agreement are reminded to continue paying the agreed sum in addition to their current water charges.

Please remember that at this time, water bills can also be paid in person at SurePay, all Post Offices and online via Scotiabank, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, the Royal Bank of Canada, SurePay Online, mMoney app, Republic Bank (Barbados) Ltd. and Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s Co-Optima Connect.

The Authority wishes to thank customers for their patience and understanding.