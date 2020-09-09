Barbados Museum Relaunches Website ‘Barbados Beyond Boundaries (BBB)’

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society is delighted to introduce and share the new upgraded webpage for the project Barbados Beyond Boundaries, also known as ‘BBB’ for short. First launched in 2016 to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Barbados’ Independence, BBB is an important platform which allows persons to share diverse experiences about being Barbadian. It is an ongoing project with the Barbados Museum & Historical Society in partnership with the National Museum of African American History & Culture at the Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C.

BBB is a community-constructed digital space, which maps the contributions of the vast experiences through video, text, sound bytes or images of people from Barbados and the wider diaspora. Barbados Beyond Boundaries not only connects Barbadians, but it helps to collect and archive stories of persons which may have otherwise been kept secret or simply lost. It also allows the opportunity for any non-Barbadian who may be interested in Barbadian culture to be exposed to stories directly from Barbadians themselves on the website. The website can be found at www.barbadosbeyondboundaries.org

They say you can find a Bajan anywhere in the world therefore the BBB map is constantly growing with new stories from Bajans both at home and abroad! Individuals no matter where they are in the world can use the submission form on the site to share their stories of being a Barbadian! Persons can submit their stories in the digital medium of their choice for review. After approval, the story will be linked with the geographical location the submitter specified on the BBB digital map. This will then be accessible by anyone who would like to hear about that person’s unique experience!

Community groups and organizations can also submit projects or collated stories. The benefits of sharing your story on BBB is that the digital map also acts as a connection device, facilitating interaction between different community groups across the world!

BBB is honoured to have partnered with two projects, expanding the stories of Barbadians across the globe.

Antillia: The Digital Island is a project by Barbadian visual artist Ada M. Patterson hoping to compile multimedia snapshots of Bajan life, experience, thought and identity, submitted by Bajans at home and of the Diaspora.

Centenarians of Barbados: Foundation Builders is a project co-developed by the former National Committee on Ageing, the Barbados Museum and Historical Society and the Barbados Government Information Service. It aims to celebrate Barbadian centenarians at home and abroad by providing an accessible digital archive to explore centenarian stories and see how our island has been shaped by them.

You can explore submissions from both of these projects on their BBB map. Persons can contact the Barbados Museum & Historical Society if they have a project on Barbados that you would like to partner with BBB on…

For more information, contact the Barbados Museum & Historical Society at (246) 538 0201 or historycurator@barbmuse.org.bb