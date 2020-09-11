Argentina donates COVID-19 test kits to Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / September 11th, 2020

The Government of the Argentine Republic donated 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to the Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory and the Ministry of Health of Barbados. The donation arrived in Bridgetown in the framework of the intense cooperation in place between the two countries, and it is a contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentine Ambassador to Barbados, <strong>Gustavo Martinez Pandiani</strong>, and <strong>Songee Beckles</strong>, Director of the Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, received the 120 kg cargo at Terminal 2 of the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Argentine Ambassador to Barbados, Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, and Songee Beckles, Director of the Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, received the 120 kg cargo at Terminal 2 of the Grantley Adams International Airport.

On the significance of the donation, Ambassador Pandiani said “I am thrilled to finally receive the donation from the Government of Argentina to Barbados because this virus can be very strong but the friendship between our two countries is even stronger. Since Barbados is reopening the island to tourism, these tests will be very useful in the recovery of its economy.”

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07