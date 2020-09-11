Argentina donates COVID-19 test kits to Barbados
The Government of the Argentine Republic donated 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to the Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory and the Ministry of Health of Barbados. The donation arrived in Bridgetown in the framework of the intense cooperation in place between the two countries, and it is a contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the significance of the donation, Ambassador Pandiani said “I am thrilled to finally receive the donation from the Government of Argentina to Barbados because this virus can be very strong but the friendship between our two countries is even stronger. Since Barbados is reopening the island to tourism, these tests will be very useful in the recovery of its economy.”