Application period for the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarships now open

The application period for the UK Government’s 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships is open as of 3 September until 3 November 2020. Interested persons can submit their applications via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2021/2022 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Scholars are offered an exclusive programme of events and activities, enabling them to experience Britain’s heritage and history, discuss international policy, and interact with thought leaders at a range of academic, cultural, and social events.

Janet Douglas, High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said:

‘We are looking for ambitious, professional and innovative future leaders from any walk of life, who will study hard in the UK, and be open to immersing themselves in the opportunities that arise.

‘Chevening Scholars are incredibly diverse, so there is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. If you have demonstrable leadership qualities and you have a clear vision for the future you want to help shape, you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

‘Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

‘There is a lot to potentially gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 3 November deadline.’

The call for new applicants follows the selection of nine 2020 scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean who won awards to study at UK universities this year. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.