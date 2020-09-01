1STCARIBBEAN’S ‘WALK FOR THE CURE’ GOES VIRTUAL IN ITS 9th YEAR

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, is going virtual this year and hoping to attract even more numbers.

He noted that plans are already being rolled out across the region for the virtual event, which will see the usual fundraising and pre-walk activities in each territory taking place online and via social media, before culminating with a Regional Virtual Walk and Concert of Hope featuring leading entertainers from across the region, on Sunday October 4th.

Mr. Wright noted while no fundraising target will be set or the usual tiers of sponsorship offered, he was still very hopeful that the cancer support and care organisations that benefit from the walk will still receive significant support from businesses and the public.

“We are keenly aware of the adverse financial effects felt by virtually all businesses as a result of Covid-19. We thank our many corporate partners, many of whom have been with us from the inception, for their support over the years and we are hopeful of their support this year, even if at a reduced level”, he noted.

This is the ninth year for the walk which takes place across the bank’s 16-member footprint and has raised over USD$2.7 million over the past eight years.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

They are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness, and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.