13 year old from Glebe Land is missing, please help!

Barbados Police are urging all Bajans to help locate missing 13 year old Jamie Latoya Isha Harding, from Glebe Land #6, St. George.

Description

Circumstances:

She left the residence of her grandmother Sharon Farley of the same address about 7:00am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 to attend school and has not returned home since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Jamie Latoya Isha Harding is asked to contact District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.