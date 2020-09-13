13 year old from Glebe Land is missing, please help!

by DevilsAdvocate / September 28th, 2020

Barbados Police are urging all Bajans to help locate missing 13 year old Jamie Latoya Isha Harding, from Glebe Land #6, St. George.

Description

She is 5 feet tall, slim, of a dark complexion, has small eyes, a broad forehead, broad nose, normal mouth, thin lips, round chin, large ears each pierced once, a short neck, small hands, long legs, has an erect appearance and a soft voice with a pleasant manner. <strong>She is in the habit of frequenting the Fairchild Street bus terminal and Queen's Park, St. Michael</strong>.

Circumstances:

She left the residence of her grandmother Sharon Farley of the same address about 7:00am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 to attend school and has not returned home since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Jamie Latoya Isha Harding is asked to contact District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
