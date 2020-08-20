Windward Cricket Wins over the Weekend

Windward’s cricket teams started the season off in fine form when both the Intermediate and Second Division sides claimed victories on Saturday. Hosting the Spartan Club at Lucas Street, the Intermediate side loss the toss and were put into bat first on a day where the heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius. Opening the batting for the home side were the pair of Alan Branch and Josh Walker, and Branch wasted no time putting runs on the board when he hit the first delivery from Browne over the boundary for six runs.

In the second over, Branch continued his disregard for Spartan’s bowling attack, hitting two consecutive fours off the bowling of Alleyne, while Walker, still nursing a shoulder he had dislocated a few weeks before, added a boundary of his own in the third over when he took four off of Collins, before being bowled by Alleyne the following over having made 6 runs, and the score on 29/1, bringing captain Sean Thornton to the crease. Thornton’s turn at the wicket was short lived, as he was caught by Maynard off the bowling of Nicholls having only made two runs in the six overs at bat, but thanks to Branch, the score was now 59/2. Alan Branch’s stellar innings finally came to an end when he was stumped behind by Agard on 52, bringing former Barbados Tridents team member, Ryan Wiggins to center.

Wiggins took guard and quickly got into the groove, adding 25 runs to the board before being bowled by Davis. Shae Branch didn’t fare well in his turn at bat, narrowly missing a contentious run out attempt, and having six runs to his name when he was dismissed. Ronaldo Callender added a further 29 runs to the board, and along with Lamar Springer ended the WCC innings, with the score on 137/5 and were awarded a further 12 bonus runs due to Spartan having a slow over rate. The guys of the green and gold took to the field with Shae Branch opening the bowling and taking the first wicket in the opening over, dismissing Harewood leg before wicket with the score on 1/1. Liam Luke took the next wicket in the sixth over when Lockhart was caught out and returned to the clubhouse having not contributed to the score which was now 16/2.

Ronaldo Callender took the next wicket in the very next over when Carter was caught out with three runs to his name and the score now 20/3 with 7 overs gone. Two overs later Luke bowled Sealy for nought, the score having only increased to 28/4. Spartan’s innings ended in the 17th over, having managed to make 79 runs all out. Windward’s tight bowling attack was lead by Thornton who took 4/17 in 3 overs while Luke took 2/23, 7 of them wides, in his 4 overs. Ronaldo Callender had 1/7 in his three overs and Chris St.Hill was 1/17 in his 3. Shae Branch was 1/10 with 2.2 overs and Jewaun Cumberbatch 0/4 with his 2 overs. The Intermediate next play Empire at Lucas Street on Saturday the 22nd of August.

The Second Division travelled to Martindale’s Road and faced the team from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Winning the toss, captain Andrew Thornton opted to take to the field first, putting Andre Archer to open the bowling. Archer allowed 11 runs in his first over, 10 of which were off the bat of Akio Odle. Andrew Lythcott allowed 17 in his first over, but took back control in his next over allowing six runs and taking the wicket of James Taylor when Kemar Carter caught him behind. Vice Captain Dindial Ramrattan bowled reasonably well during his four overs with the ball, having a maiden in the first and allowing 24 runs during his four overs.

Returning to the green and gold after a couple years absent, P.J Rodriguez ended the day with 2/30 during his 4 overs, taking the wickets of Odle, who was on 50 when he was caught by Niyim Joseph, and Donavan Bascombe who was caught by David Sealy. Richard Cox took the wicket of Troy Waithe, bowling him out for 21, and only allowing 17 runs during his 4 overs. Rounding out the bowling attack was Niyim Joseph who bowled 2 overs, taking the wicket of Anthony Howard and allowing 12 runs in the process.

QEH ended their innings with a respectable 153/5 in 20 overs. Nyim Joseph and David Sealy opened the batting for Windward when they strode to the wicket at 3:20pm, with Joseph taking a cautious first over before getting comfortable at the crease and running up 20 runs off 32 balls before being caught by Munroe off the bowling of Thompson in the ninth over. Sealy was first to lose his wicket having made 18 runs, four of them 4s, off 12 balls, when he too was caught by Munroe, with the score on 29/1.

Newcomer Xavier Lawrence made his debut for the green and gold, hitting two 4s and making 11 runs from 12 balls before falling victim to the hands of wicket keeper James Taylor and the score now 49/2. Tony Edgehill joined Joseph at the wicket, and the pair carried the score to 67/3 when Joseph was replaced by Thornton at the crease. Thornton quickly got off the mark hitting a six on the first ball he faced, he went onto hit two more sixes and a four, before taking a bouncer to the cheek then getting caught on the next ball from Munroe, ending his innings on 24 from 14 balls.

Replacing Thornton was Ramrattan, who hit a four on the first ball he faced, but was returned to the clubhouse on the very next ball, having been bowled by Munroe, the score now 113/4 with 6 overs remaining. Next to the crease was P.J. Rodriguez, joining Edgehill who was now on 24. Rodriguez made 8 runs from 9 balls when he was bowled by Went, the score having moved to 138/6 with 3 overs remaining. Lythcott replaced Rodriguez and tried to settle in to help Edgehill add to the score, facing 7 balls before being dismissed leg before wicket with 2 runs to his name and the score now 146/7 with 2 overs left to play.

Archer now joined Edgehill and the pair only added a further 3 runs when Edgehill was bowled by Went, having made 44 runs off 35 balls. The score 149/8 in the 19th over. Carter joined Archer at the wicket and the pair carefully selected their shots for the next six minutes, when Archer was run out having made 2 runs and the score 151/9 with 4 balls remaining.

Club President Richard Cox strode to the crease, took his guard, and back cut the first ball he faced to the boundary for four, giving his club the win by one wicket, having made 154/9 in 19.3 overs. The Second Division’s next match is on Saturday August 22nd when they travel to Learn, St. Thomas to face the Cupid Cavaliers.

The much anticipated tennis championship final match had to be postponed yesterday when continuous heavy rain prevented the match from starting. The new date for the finals is Sunday August 23rd at the National Tennis Centre, Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex at 2:30pm.