WCC TENNIS MAKES IT THREE

Windward’s tennis team ended their undefeated season on Sunday August 23rd, when they were victorious over Ocean View Tennis Club. Playing at the National Tennis Centre under sunny skies, the defending champs were immediately put under pressure, losing the women’s doubles match between the team of Chloe Weekes & Kristina Evelyn against Hannah Chambers & Anna-Lee Pope, with Chambers/Pope winning the game 9-6.

Things continued to go in the wrong direction for the Strathmore water supported team, when Men’s Doubles team of brothers Matthew and Gavin Hutchinson lost their game against brothers Russell and Ryan Moseley 6-9.

Things continued to look shaky for WCC who were trailing 8-1 in the second woman’s match of the day, when Gabby Lopez from Ocean View went for an overhead shot and injured her knee, causing her to withdraw from the day, and giving Windward the win 9-8 by default.

Next on the court were the mens pair of Richard Marsh & Jonathon Walcott who won their match 9-4. In the Mixed Doubles matches, Lee-Anne Thornton teamed up with Rick Taurel, to beat Melena Lopez & Simon Lewis 9-6, while Danielle Cupid & Matthew Walcott lost to Taisha Jones & Nicholas Charles 4-9. With one match left to play, the score was 43-45 in favour of Ocean View when Andrew Thornton & Lance Castagne-Clermont faced off against David Sumpter & Sydney Lopez.

The tension among those in attendance was palpable. Could Ocean View hold on and claim victory, or would the two time defending champions make it three in a row? Thornton/ Castagne-Clermont came out on top by a score of 9-4, and winning the match 52-49, giving WCC their third consecutive championship victory.