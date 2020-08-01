Water Issues along the West Coast

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform customers along Highway 1 from the Lazaretto to Speightstown that they are likely to experience low pressure or water outages during this morning.

This has resulted from two issues:

* The restart of pumping from the Ionics Desalination Plant was impacted by technical issues which have been diagnosed and are being addressed. Personnel at the Plant anticipate a return to full pumping shortly.

* Secondly, the Authority has received reports of a suspected burst in the area of Rectory Hill, Carlton in St. James. Crews are already investigating this report with the intention of addressing the repair as early as possible.

Once pumping resumes from the Plant the system feeding these areas will improve.

The BWA will keep its customers updated about this complication which has delayed the return of the normal water supply to these West Coast districts.