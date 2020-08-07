Trump issues orders banning TikTok and WeChat from operating in 45 days if they are not sold by Chinese parent companies

USA’s 45th President Donald Trump yesterday issued an executive order that would ban the social media app TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US in 45 days if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies.

The orders, which use similar language, do not state that a certain amount of money from the sale needs to be sent to the US Treasury Department, which the President has been insisting on for several days.