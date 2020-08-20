TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR VIRGIN ISLANDS & PUERTO RICO

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands.

The Government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

The Miami Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Thirteen, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Advisories are also being issued on newly formed Tropical Depression Fourteen, located a couple of hundred miles east of the Honduras/Nicaragua border.

1. A tropical wave nearing the western Africa coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms within a few hundred miles of the coastline.