TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11 AFFECTING ANY LAND MASSES? None

LOCATION…12.4° N 44.2° W

ABOUT 1320 MILES ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.4 North, longitude 44.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the

west-northwest at a similar forward speed is expected tonight, with this motion continuing through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.