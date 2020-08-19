TRIO AWAIT CRIMINAL CHARGES, RE: POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING

by DevilsAdvocate / August 19th, 2020

CAVEAT

Police from the Major Crimes Unit have arrested and formally charged three individuals for several criminal matters which arose out of circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Halls Road, St Michael in the area known as Marl Hole which occurred on the 9th of August 2020.

These individuals are:

1. <strong>Andre Dwayne Burgess</strong>, 40 years, of Airy Hill, St. Joseph who is charged that he at the parish of Saint Michael within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District 'A' on the 9th day of August 2020 committed the following offences:

i. Criminal Damage
ii. Use of A Firearm
iii.Violent Disorder
iv. Endangering Life
v. Assault to with Intent Prevent Lawful Apprehension

2. <strong>Ramario O'Neal Boxill </strong>24 years, of 3rd Avenue Spring Garden, St. Michael who is charged that he at the parish of Saint Michael within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District 'A' on the 9th day of August 2020 committed the following offences:

i. Criminal Damage
ii. Use of A Firearm
iii. Violent Disorder
iv. Endangering Life

3. <strong>Jadai Junior Clarke</strong>, 25 years, of School Lane, Halls Road St. Michael who is charged that he at the parish of Saint Michael within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District 'A' on the 9th day of August 2020 committed the following offences:

i. Criminal Damage
ii. Use of A Firearm
iii. Violent Disorder
iv. Endangering Life
v. Possession of Ammunition
vi. Two counts of Assault to with Intent Prevent Lawful
Apprehension

They are all scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 19th 2020 this morning.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
