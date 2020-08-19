TRIO AWAIT CRIMINAL CHARGES, RE: POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING

CAVEAT

Any graininess or distortion of images due to original photos being the size of postage stamps and attempts to render as higher resolution.

Police from the Major Crimes Unit have arrested and formally charged three individuals for several criminal matters which arose out of circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Halls Road, St Michael in the area known as Marl Hole which occurred on the 9th of August 2020.

These individuals are:

i. Criminal Damage

ii. Use of A Firearm

iii.Violent Disorder

iv. Endangering Life

v. Assault to with Intent Prevent Lawful Apprehension

i. Criminal Damage

ii. Use of A Firearm

iii. Violent Disorder

iv. Endangering Life

i. Criminal Damage

ii. Use of A Firearm

iii. Violent Disorder

iv. Endangering Life

v. Possession of Ammunition

vi. Two counts of Assault to with Intent Prevent Lawful

Apprehension

They are all scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 19th 2020 this morning.