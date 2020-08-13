TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR STATE FUNERAL OF LATE PROF. OWEN S. ARTHUR

All Barbadians are advised as a result of the state funeral for late Professor, The Right Honourable Owen Seymour Arthur which will be held on Friday 14th August 2020. There will be several road traffic changes which will affect several roadways at various stages to facilitate the event. The management of these closures will be done using a phased approach. Please note that several persons including proprietors of businesses in Speightstown and motorists will be affected and should expect to be diverted or held up due to the procession. Vehicles will not be allowed to park or remain stationary on any of the routes along which the procession will pass. In addition, no member of the public will be allowed to enter or follow the procession along the route.

THE ROUTES

1. LYNDHURST FUNERAL HOME TO SPEIGHTSTOWN

The procession will depart Lyndhurst Funeral Home at 11:45 am and goes onto Country Road, turn right onto Roebuck Street, turn left onto Crumpton Street, turn right onto St. Michaels Row, proceed straight onto to National Heroes Square and Parliament Buildings (1-minute stop), proceed straight onto upper and lower Broad Street, onto St. George Street (Jubilee Gardens), Cheapside, onto Fontabelle, onto the Mighty Grynner Highway, onto Highway 1 straight to Battaleys, St. Peter for transfer to the gun carriage.

2. BATTALEYS/K.N.R. HUSBANDS HIGHWAY TO ST. PETERS PARISH CHURCH

The procession steps off at 1:10 pm from Queen Street and goes via Queen Street onto Orange Street to the church.

3. ST. PETER’S PARISH CHURCH TO MILE AND QUARTER

From the churchyard, turn right onto Orange Street, right onto Major Walk, turn right onto K.N.R. Husbands Highway, and turn left at the traffic lights onto Upper Church Street, onto Station Hill, onto Ashton Hall, onto Mile and Quarter.

4. MILE AND QUARTER TO MOUNT PLEASANT MEMORIAL GARDENS

From Mile and Quarter onto Benn Hill with a one-minute stop at Professor Arthur’s family home. It will continue onto Ebworth, Pleasant Hall and into Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

Phase 1.

From Lyndhurst Funeral Home through Bridgetown:

The procession will leave Lyndhurst Funeral home at 11:45 am. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to enter St. Michael Row, Trafalgar Street, Broad Street or Cowell Street. These roads should be clear of all vehicles by the time the procession reaches Roebuck Street. Traffic will also be restricted on Trafalgar Street, Upper Broad Street, Lower Broad Street or Cowell Street.

i. Police officers will be posted at strategic intersections namely Exit of Lyndhurst Funeral Home, Whitepark/Country Roads Junction (optional), Country Road/Roebuck Street Junction, Roebuck Street/Crumpton Street Junction, Crumpton Street/St. Michael Row Junction, St. Michael Row/Hardwood Alley Junction and Broad Street /High Street, Wharf Road/Shepherd Street Junction, Broad Street/McGregor Street/Tudor Street Junction, Broad Street/Prince William Henry Street Junction, Chapel Street/ Cowell Street Junction, Cheapside/Fontabelle/Lakes Folly/Redman Drive Junction, Fontabelle/President Kennedy Drive/Mighty Grynner Highway. Persons travelling in these areas are asked to comply with all directives given by the personnel who will be stationed in these areas.

NB: Traffic coming from Fontabelle will be diverted onto Lakes Folly while traffic coming to Cheapside will be diverted at Chapel Street onto Hart Street.

Phase 2.

From Battaleys/K.N.R. Husbands Highway to St. Peters Parish Church:

The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm: Queen Street, Church Street and Orange Street. These roads should be clear of all vehicles by the time the procession reaches Battaleys. Businesses in Speightstown should arrange to have deliveries made by 12:00 noon.

i. Police officers will be posted at strategic intersections namely K.N.R. Husbands Highway/Battaleys, Queen Street/Archers Lane Junction, Queen Street/Bovell Road Junction, Queen Street/Porters Road Junction, Queen Street/Mango Lane/Alms Road Junction, Queen Street/Chapel Road Junction, Queen Street/Goddings Alley Junction, Queen Street/Church Street Junction, Orange Street/Major Walk Junction, K.N.R. Husbands Highway/Church Street Junction, Church Street/Round the Town Junction.

NB: On conclusion of the procession Queen Street from its junction with Goddings Alley to its junction with the K.N.R. Husbands Highway may be reopened.

Phase 3.

From Mile and Quarter to Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens:

The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm:

Mile and Quarter Road, Benn Hill Road, Ebworth Road, Portland Road. These roads should be clear of all vehicles by the time the procession reaches the junction of Mile and a Quarter and Highway 2A. Traffic may also be diverted onto alternate routes. No member of the public will be allowed to enter or follow the procession along the route or into the Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.

i. Police officers will be posted at strategic intersections namely Ronald Mapp Highway/Clarkes Road Junction, Ronald Mapp Highway/Mile and Quarter Junction, Mile and Quarter/Maynards Junction, Mile and Quarter /Rose Hill Junction, Portland/Ebworth/ Duncan Oneal Highway Junction, Portland/Charles Duncan Oneal Highway Junction.

NB: When the procession passes the Mile and A Quarter/Rose Hill Junction, Mile and Quarter Road only may be reopened. This will be subject to the directive coming from the police.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the travelling public for their understanding and cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience these temporary changes may cause.