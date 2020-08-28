The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub Extends a Helping Hand

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub has provided donations for the HIV Food Bank on two occasions to assist the charity with supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of its two drives provided food stuff in early July while the second drive provided toiletries to the charity last week.

Curator of the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub Camille Wiltshire shared: “We were happy to extend our assistance to charities during this time. We began the Food and Clothing Bank initiative because we’re cognizant of the fact that charitable organisations and NGOs that rely in part on the donations of others would face additional challenges during COVID-19 as persons tend to tighten their purse strings due to the financial uncertainty arising from the pandemic.

Therefore we reached out to partners in the food distribution industry to assist us with providing donations to organisations such as the HIV/AIDS Food Bank.”

Community Nutrition Officer and Food Bank Manager of the HIV Food Bank Stacia Whittaker expressed gratitude for the items: “On behalf of the HIV Food Bank and our recipients, I sincerely wish to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub for the significant role in which they have played in helping to provide supplies to those infected and affected by HIV. Our monthly distributions of food supplies, toiletries and other nutritional commodities are giving individuals and families living with HIV hope, and a sense of dignity. Good nutrition aids in the support and management of HIV and helps people living with HIV (PLHIV) to strive to build a healthy immune system. It further addresses issues such as malnutrition and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) amongst these vulnerable groups affected by household food insecurity. Overall our food bank is helping to improve the nutritional status of PLHIV as well as improves their response to HIV treatment.”

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub is a registered charity in Barbados and a member of the Global Shapers Community. The Global Shapers Community is a network of city-based Hubs developed and led by young leaders who want to develop their leadership potential towards serving society by undertaking local projects to improve their communities.

The Global Shapers Community is one of several multi-stakeholder communities at the World Economic Forum. The Barbados Hub will begin accepting new applications for members this coming September.