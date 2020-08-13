TEMPORARY ACCESS CHANGES TO QEH’s ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY DEPT (AED)

by Bajan Reporter / August 13th, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (<strong>QEH</strong>) wishes to remind the public there have been temporary access changes due to the transformation of the Accident and Emergency Department (<strong>AED</strong>).

Pedestrians are asked to note that the back entrance gate from John Beckles Drive (closest to the Constitution River) is closed to the public.

Persons traveling on public service vehicles are encouraged to board and disembark at the bus stops on upper John Beckles Drive next to the Hospital playing field and walk along the cart road towards Martindale's Road to enter the QEH.

The Board of Management of the QEH apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience and support.

