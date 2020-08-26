Teen gone missing from Martindale’s Rd, have you seen her?

Police are urging Barbadians to help locate 14 year old Jade Barnett formerly of Martindale’s Road, St. Michael – but now a ward of the Marina Brewster Children’s Home.

Description

She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a dark complexion, slim build and has straightened hair. She has long legs and a wound on her right foot. At the time she was wearing black tights, a grey shirt and a pair of Air Nike slippers. She frequents the area of Nelson Street, St. Michael.

Circumstances:

She left the said home on Tuesday, 25th August, 2020 at 6:15pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Jade Barnett is asked to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.