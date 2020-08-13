Stephanie Mills: Nick Cannon and Kanye West Are Acting Like ‘Paid Slaves’ and ‘Little Boys In a Sandbox’

Stephanie Mills may have “learned to respect the power of love” but not Nick Cannon or Kanye West.

The legendary singer shared harsh words for the two entertainers, saying, “We have no time for you two to be out here acting like little paid slaves,” according to NewsOne.

Mills, a former Broadway star and a chart-topping R&B singer, left a jarring message for Cannon, who recently lost his gig at ViacomCBS, and West, who is presently attempting to run for president. The singer took to her Instagram account to chastise the two businessmen.

Mills first went at West although she expressed empathy toward him and his mental health before she criticized his presidential bid, which may help President Donald Trump get reelected. She also lashed out at Cannon for supporting West's run.


