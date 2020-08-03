St Vincent records two shooting deaths

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on the weekend, one of them at the hands of police officers and the other by another civilian.

Police have identified the dead man as Kimron “Warlord” Hannaway, 28, of Block 2000. iWitness News understands that Hannaway has been contracted to trim a yard in Block 2000.

He is said to have gotten into a dispute with another person, who reportedly shot him about 8:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, a man died in Langley Park on during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning after being shot by police.

In a statement Saturday night, police said that sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day, a group of police officers were returning from "a function" when they saw Jun Abbott "who is known to the police, walking along the Langley Park Public Road.