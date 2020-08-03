St Vincent records two shooting deaths

by Bajan Reporter / August 3rd, 2020

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on the weekend, one of them at the hands of police officers and the other by another civilian.

On Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in Block 2000 (Old Montrose), where they met a resident of the Central Kingstown community dead with what appeared to be bullet wounds.

On Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in Block 2000 (Old Montrose), where they met a resident of the Central Kingstown community dead with what appeared to be bullet wounds. (IMAGE VIA: iWitness News)

Police have identified the dead man as Kimron “Warlord” Hannaway, 28, of Block 2000. iWitness News understands that Hannaway has been contracted to trim a yard in Block 2000.

He is said to have gotten into a dispute with another person, who reportedly shot him about 8:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, a man died in Langley Park on during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning after being shot by police.

In a statement Saturday night, police said that sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day, a group of police officers were returning from “a function” when they saw Jun Abbott “who is known to the police, walking along the Langley Park Public Road. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1