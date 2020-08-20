Sr Citizen falls to death trying to trim branches

by Bajan Reporter / August 20th, 2020

Police got a phone call around 8:46 this morning at Operations Control how a 70 year old man fell from the balcony of his residence and died on the spot. Location is 9th Avenue Durant’s Village, St. James.

It seems he was trimming some trees from the upstairs balcony of his house when one of the wooden support railings broke and he fell approximately 14 feet, striking his head in the process and died on the spot.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
