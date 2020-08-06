SO-LO TRADING IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH THEIR NEW eCOMMERCE WEBSITE

So-Lo Trading – an affordable Barbadian supermarket, just launched their online shopping website, http://www.shopsolotrading.net; with always amazing prices and quality products is also now offering delivery service for all of Barbados.

Customers will have options to type in products where they do not see on our website and our staff will do our best to accommodate our customers’ request. With our platform, it does allow our valuable customers to make their product orders right from Facebook through our Solo-Trading Facebook page.

With this new E-commerce website, it does provide more convenience to all of our shoppers and is extremely beneficial during this time that COVID19 is still around. We do this by providing all of our shopping the convenience the convenience to order online and we can delivery right to your door without having to leave your home or work. “DON’T GO OUT, STAY SAFE & JUST CLICK“