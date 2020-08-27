SHIRT-JACS ALSO POPULAR IN SANTO DOMINGO, EUROPEAN ROYALTY PREFER IT IN TROPICS

“Guayaberas,” the linen or cotton shirt favored for weddings and casually-elegant affairs in the Dominican Republic, is getting a boost after King Felipe VI of Spain has been photographed wearing it, instead of a jacket. El Caribe newspaper brings up the subject with a feature just published. The shirt is especially used instead of suit-and-tie when formal events are staged outdoors.

Many countries claim to be where the shirt originated. Reportedly, guayaberas were first worn in the Dominican Republic and then exported to Cuba and the rest of the Americas.

In the Dominican Republic guayaberas or chacabanas can cost up to RD$75,000. A low cost guayabera will sell for RD$5,000 and will be made of cotton or polyester/cotton blend. Shirts costing around RD$25,000 for formal events are big sellers. Politicians have been said to spend RD$75,000 on a designer shirt. The materials used for the shirt and the buttons will up the price. Of course, the designer of the shirt makes a difference.