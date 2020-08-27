Shell Lubricants Back on Local Shelves

The popular Shell Lubricants which Barbadians have used in their vehicles for decades are once again available on the island. After a brief distribution hiatus and a change to a new distributor, JARP Distribution, the familiar product lines are back on the shelves.

JARP Distribution has been granted the license to distribute the products in Barbados by Massy Machinery, the new Macro-Distributor of Shell Lubricants across the Caribbean region.

In commenting on the return of the product to the retail space, Chevonne Raymond, Shell Lubricants Sales Manager at Massy Machinery stated that “Shell Lubricants is known, liked and trusted in the Barbadian market and thus it was an obvious choice to partner with JARP Distribution as the authorized distributor for this amazing line of products. We want to ensure that Barbadians have the smoothest rides possible and one of the ways to do that is to put a top of the line well-formulated lubricant in their vehicles.”