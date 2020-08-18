Revised Sol Rally Barbados FAQ document published

Following the announcement in July of the revised dates for Sol Rally Barbados 2020 (October 31/November 1) and Flow King of the Hill (October 25), the organising Barbados Rally Club (BRC) has been working with its event partners on arrangements to take into account the ‘new normal’ under Covid-19 protocols. The result is an updated FAQ document, to be published this weekend on the event web site, rallybarbados.net.

The document confirms the restructuring of Sol RB20, which becomes a two-day event with the Prizegiving at the end of Sunday, while the format for the previous weekend’s KotH remains unchanged. Bushy Park Barbados will again house Rally Central, home base for many of the overseas visitors, and additionally play host to Scrutineering on Saturday, October 24, and the mid-week Briefing Meeting (October 28).

Rally Club PRO Neil Barnard said: “In light of the challenges presented by the pandemic, the event has been scaled back – but only marginally. We have simply abandoned the Friday night start and the associated stages, so the event is now planned to be 19 stages over the two days. We are actually reconfiguring the entire event, and due to an anticipated reduction in entries are trying some different things in terms of the route, which might not have been possible with a larger number of starters. Naturally, we’re also working through a number of Covid-19 protocols that we will need to implement for volunteers, competitors and spectators.”