PROTOJE UNLEASHES “LIKE ROYALTY” FEAT. POPCAAN

Protoje, one of Jamaica’s most important music figures in front and behind the scenes, will return with arguably his biggest album to date. In Search of Lost Time is available for pre-order today, August 6th and will be released worldwide on August 28th via In.Digg.Nation Collective / Six Course / RCA Records. Today, he reveals the LP’s latest single and video “Like Royalty” featuring dancehall star Popcaan.

His fifth studio album is on the heels of his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2019 for A Matter Of Time, his first riddim production Rock & Groove, a recent guest feature on Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” remix and a major label record deal partnership with his label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective and RCA Records in 2020.

“Like Royalty,” produced by Ziah and Winta James, tells Protoje’s story of struggle to triumph and highlights the people in his life who have helped him along the way. In addition to Popcaan, the Storm Saulter directed visual has cameos from In.Digg.Nation Collective artists’ Sevana and Lila Iké and its affiliate Jaz Elise.

Popcaan was happy to collaborate on the song. “Me always a represent for the ghetto youths and want them to strive in life so this is just one of them song we push that message. Nuff struggles we go through but we make it out and we a live like royalty,” he adds.

Time plays a meaningful role in naming his album titles. In Search of Lost Time is a pivotal moment of reflection for Protoje. While he has enjoyed independent success that yielded international fanfare for over a decade, Protoje’s latest studio effort takes a deep look at his personal and professional evolution as a man, a father, and an artist. The title itself is an homage to the early 1900s French novelist Marcel Proust‘s book about remembering the past.

The forthcoming album is a marked departure from his previous releases and showcases a wider range of collaborations with balanced display of musicianship. The “reggae revival” contemporary colors outside the lines for a cinematic, multi-genre, stadium level LP. Hip Hop and reggae has always heavily influenced his sound, but he raises the bar by merging these two worlds with a variety of key players on both sides. Protoje co-produces many of the tracks, and he also taps Supa Dups (the multi-platinum producer behind timeless songs for Drake, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj and John Legend), his resident beatsmith Winta James, Jamaica’s go-to hit-maker Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor and more. Vocalists from Wiz Khalifa, Koffee, Popcaan and Lila Iké also join in on this razor-sharp diverse 10-track release. Protoje shared the album’s first reveal “Same So,” “a relaxed, chilled-out dose of modern-sounding reggae” ( Brooklyn Vegan ), on July 16th and today “Like Royalty” to give fans a taste of what is to come.