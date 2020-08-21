“PRIVATE VS. PUBLIC REMOVAL OF NELSON” by Dave & Marcia Weekes

Dr. Anthony Gabby Carter and other leading Pan-Africanists have joined forces to make the following announcement to the government of Barbados.

Are we trying to please a certain sector of our business community by trying to remove Horatio Nelson ‘s Statue PRIVATELY? There are rumours going around that the removal of Horacio Nelson’s Statue will be private.

We hope these are just rumours.

We request a fully public removal of that Vile Statue.

Why? The lie of Nelson being a Barbadian hero has been a stain on the minds of the Barbadian public.

Removing the statue without public participation does not address the mental stain.

A national public event should leave a mark in the minds of all Barbadians today so that in learning the truth we never forget how we were mislead.

In addition:

(1) He was a racist

(2) He fought against the Abolitionists who were trying to end Slavery.

(3) Nelson hated Barbados

(4) He sunk boats loaded with food that was intended to feed the Slaves …DELIBERATELY!

Are we trying to please a certain sector of our business community by trying to remove Horacio Nelson’s Statue PRIVATELY?

We say….

NO

NO

NO !!!!

I Repeat…

Let it be a PUBLIC AFFAIR