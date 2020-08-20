Paid a visit yet to “Happy Days Café” in St Lawrence?

Choose from eggs, bacon, chicken or pork sausage, melted cheese on toast OR have it all – Up to YOU!



Coffee/tea/cappuccinos/lattes/espresso shots – HOT OR COLD – available for takeaways!

WhatsApp your selection to 833-8431 click on either Ad here on this website – MUST BE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE…



We will confirm the order with you and let you know when it’s done!



Pass through The Gap and we will be waiting for you!





We appreciate your business and look forward to hearing from you soon 😀

