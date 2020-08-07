OFFICERS CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR NON-RALLY MAN, 23 YEAR OLD ‘SHERIFF’ OR ‘RED MAN’

by DevilsAdvocate / August 7th, 2020

Local Police want Bajans to watch out for 23 year old wanted man Gabriel Shando Hayde alias ‘Sheriff’ or ‘Red Man‘, from Colleton Tenantry, St. John. Hayde is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Gabriel Hayde is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, slim build and of a light brown complexion. He has an oval-shaped face, slanted eyes, large straight nose, thick lips and wears his hair in a plaited style. He has a tattoo of two teardrops under his left eye, a tattoo of the word “THUG” and an image of two stars on his right arm. On his left arm is a tattoo of the word “Sheriff” and the words “Real Recognize Real“.

<strong>Gabriel Shando Hayde</strong> is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Gabriel Shando Hayde, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
