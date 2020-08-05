No Crop Over 2020 still had action: Late Nite Eden Lodge Shooting

Police from District “A” Police Station responded to a report of a shooting incident which occurred at 10:00pm, Monday 3rd August 2020 at Division Drive, Eden Lodge, St. Michael

It seems Four men were playing cards last night in Eden Lodge, when two unknown men approached them and opened fire causing them to flee. This resulted in injury to all four persons.

1 – one 41 year old man received a graze to his right foot.

2 – a 37 year old man received a shot to both legs both below the knee.

3 – A 20 year old man shot twice in left leg below knee.

4 – A 30 year old was grazed to left side of his body. All taken to QEH for attention.

Meanwhile the two unknown men made their escape…